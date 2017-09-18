Police overheard chanting ‘whose streets, our streets’ after arresting protesters

ST. LOUIS, MO — Several independent sources report hearing police chanting a phrase protesters often use Sunday night. The Associated Press reports that officers in riot gear were chanting “whose street, our street,” after clearing the street of demonstrators and onlookers.

Photojournalist David Carson writes in a series of tweets, “Police just chanted ‘whose Streets, our streets’ on Tucker Blvd after making arrests. It was chanted twice, AP journalists heard it too. I confirmed with five civilians standing closer to cops who chanted and with two cops at scene. I spoke with the commander at the scene, he said he did not hear the chant, but said chant was not acceptable, said he would deal with it.”

Police just chanted "Whose Streets, our streets" on Tucker Blvd after making arrests — David Carson (@PDPJ) September 18, 2017

It was chanted twice, AP journalists heard it too, I confirmed w/ 5x civilians standing closer to cops who chanted & with 2x cops at scene https://t.co/syuuAfi2bM — David Carson (@PDPJ) September 18, 2017

Authorities say police made more than 80 arrests after violence erupted during the third day of protests over the acquittal of a white police officer charged with killing a black suspect.

Hundreds have gathered every day since Friday, when a judge cleared ex-officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mayor Lyda Krewson told reporters early Monday that “the days have been calm and the nights have been destructive” for three straight days. Krewson says that is “unacceptable” and that “destruction cannot be tolerated.”

During the protests Sunday night, sveral windows were broken at a Marriott hotel and at other nearby businesses. Concrete planters were knocked over and trash cans tossed into the street.