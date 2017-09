St. Louis County Police shared a touching photo to their Instagram account. It shows an officer helping a man prepare for a job interview. Police say he did not know how to tie a tie.

The photo was posted with this caption, “Ofc. Carper and Sgt Marshall were standing at Hanley when this gentleman walked up and asked if either of them knew how to tie a tie. Sgt Marshall volunteered to show him and tie it. He was going for a job interview. Good luck, friend. ”