Post-Dispatch reporter among St. Louis arrested

ST. LOUIS (AP) _A St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter is among the 80 people arrested by St. Louis police late Sunday after protests in the city turned combative.

The newspaper reports on its website that Mike Faulk was covering the protest and its aftermath when he was taken into custody as police cleared a street early Monday. The report doesn’t say if Faulk has been charged or released. City police say they will release a statement later.

Sunday marked the third day of protests following the acquittal Friday of a white former police officer in the death of a black suspect. Protests were mostly peaceful all three days, but all three nights ended with confrontations between demonstrators and police. Around 100 people have been arrested since Friday.