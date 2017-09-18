Racist note left SIU-E students door

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – SIU-E administrators are saying racism will not be tolerated after two incidents on campus that have police investigating a note left on student’s door in Cougar Village.

A student claims someone left a racist note directed at African-Americans at his apartment door using the n-word.

Police are now looking for the person who wrote it.

Someone also painted a confederate flag on “the rock”, a boulder on campus that students use to promote events.

The university is offering counseling and saying it is creating an immediate response team for hate crimes on campus.