Racist note left SIU-E students door
EDWARDSVILLE, IL – SIU-E administrators are saying racism will not be tolerated after two incidents on campus that have police investigating a note left on student’s door in Cougar Village.
A student claims someone left a racist note directed at African-Americans at his apartment door using the n-word.
Police are now looking for the person who wrote it.
Someone also painted a confederate flag on “the rock”, a boulder on campus that students use to promote events.
The university is offering counseling and saying it is creating an immediate response team for hate crimes on campus.
