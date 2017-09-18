Protesters outside jail: ‘Free our people’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Several hundred protesters are gathering outside the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis to show solidarity with those who remain jailed there after more than 120 arrests Sunday night.

Protesters chanting ``free our people'' criticized authorities for keeping some of those arrested in jail 20 hours later. Police did not immediately respond to an email seeking the number of people who remain behind bars.

St. Louis police say 123 people were arrested Sunday, all but three of them for failure to disperse, and most of them occurred after hundreds of officers in riot gear filled downtown streets near midnight and cleared them in response to demonstrators vandalizing businesses.

Protests began Friday after a judge found a white former police officer not guilty in the 2011 shooting death of a black suspect.

___

7 p.m.

St. Louis police say 123 people were arrested Sunday, all but three of them for failure to disperse, and most of them occurred after hundreds of officers in riot gear filled downtown streets near midnight and cleared them in response to demonstrators vandalizing businesses.

Protests began Friday after a judge found a white former police officer not guilty in the 2011 shooing death of a black suspect.

Hundreds held a nonviolent protest downtown Sunday afternoon. By nightfall, most had gone home. But the 100 or so demonstrators who remained grew increasingly agitated, eventually knocking over planters, breaking windows and scattering plastic chairs at an outdoor venue.

All but about 10 of those arrested were from St. Louis or nearby Missouri and Illinois counties.

___

4:15 p.m.

St. Louis police are facing scrutiny after an unmarked police vehicle backed quickly into a crowd of people protesting over the acquittal of a white former police officer in the shooting death of a black suspect.

Spokeswoman Schron Jackson said police were arresting two suspects near the agency's downtown headquarters when someone started throwing rocks at officers Sunday night.

Police detained that person in a blue Impala. Jackson said a crowd then moved threateningly toward the unmarked police car, which backed up to safety. She said no injuries have been reported.

But the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri says that was dangerous and criminal. The ACLU wants the police driver to be placed on active duty pending an investigation.

Several thousand had protested nonviolently outside police headquarters earlier Sunday.

___

3 p.m.

St. Louis police now say more than 100 people were arrested Sunday, the third day of protests that followed the acquittal of a former police officer accused of killing a black man.

Police originally said more than 80 people were arrested after demonstrators marched into downtown St. Louis late Sunday and toppled large planters, broke windows and threw things at officers. But spokeswoman Leah Freeman said Monday that the arrest total Sunday topped 100. That means that since Friday, about 140 people have been arrested.

Protests began Friday after a judge found Jason Stockley not guilty in the 2011 shooting death ofAnthony Lamar Smith. It was the latest of several cases across the country in which a black person was killed by police.

___

1:20 p.m.

Two groups are seeking donations for officers working long shifts during protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis Police Officers' Association and the St. Louis Police Wives Association began taking donations Monday of water, sports drinks, soda, non-perishable food items and personal hygiene items. Both groups also are urging the public to make financial donations.

The union said in a news release that the police wives have made and served more than 4,000 meals since the protests began.

``We Support Our Police'' yard signs also are on sale for $10 each.

The protests began Friday after a judge acquitted Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

___

11:25 a.m.

Students in the St. Louis area are protesting the acquittal of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.

In the suburb of Kirkwood, about 100 high school students walked out of their first-hour classes. District spokeswoman Ginger Cayce says they marched to the school's football stadium, where a couple of students spoke. Cayce says students who organized the protest notified the school about their plans, although the students' absences weren't excused.

In nearby Webster Groves, about 250 high school students also protested Monday morning. District superintendent John Simpson described the action as ``peaceful'' in a tweet, but he didn't describe the nature of the protest.

The student demonstrations come in response to a judge's decision Friday to acquit Jason Stockley of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

____

9:45 a.m.

A St. Louis Post-Dispach reporter is among the 80 people arrested by St. Louis police late Sunday after protests in the city turned combative.

The newspaper reports on its website that Mike Faulk was covering the protest and its aftermath when he was taken into custody as police cleared a street early Monday. The report doesn't say if Faulk has been charged or released. City police say they will release a statement later.

Sunday marked the third day of protests following the acquittal Friday of a white former police officer in the death of a black suspect. Protests were mostly peaceful all three days, but all three nights ended with confrontations between demonstrators and police. Around 100 people have been arrested since Friday.

___

9 a.m.

About 150 protesters are taking a break after marching through downtown St. Louis to object to the acquittal of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.

The fourth day of protests after Jason Stockley was cleared in the 2011 shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith started Monday with a racially mixed crowd marching silently to city hall. Once there, they then began chanting loudly: ``I know that we will win.''

The protesters then marched four blocks to a city court building, where they chanted again. The march was peaceful, and police blocked traffic to make sure the protesters were safe.

The protesters have dispersed since with plans for another rally Monday evening in University City, the site of destructive protests on Saturday.

___

7:45 a.m.

More than 150 people are blocking a busy St. Louis street as a fourth day of protests begins over the acquittal of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.

The racially mixed crowd held up signs and locked arms Monday morning on the western edge of downtown. Demonstrations started Friday, after a judge cleared Jason Stockley of first-degree murder in the2011 shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

Thousands have gathered every day since then to decry the judge's ruling and to call for racial equality.

While demonstrations have been nonviolent during the day, some small groups who remain at night have broken windows and thrown rocks and other objects at police for the past three nights. Protest organizers say those people are not affiliated with their peaceful efforts.

___

6:25 a.m.

Authorities say police made more than 80 arrests after violence erupted during the third day of protests over the acquittal of a white police officer charged with killing a black suspect.

Hundreds have gathered every day since Friday, when a judge cleared ex-officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mayor Lyda Krewson told reporters early Monday that ``the days have been calm and the nights have been destructive'' for three straight days. Krewson says that is ``unacceptable'' and that ``destruction cannot be tolerated.''

During the protests Sunday night, several windows were broken at a Marriott hotel and at other nearby businesses. Concrete planters were knocked over and trash cans tossed into the street.

___

12:50 a.m.

St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.

More protests are expected Monday, three days after a judge cleared ex-officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

Hundreds have gathered every day since the announcement to decry the judge's ruling and call for racial equity.

While demonstrations have been nonviolent during the day, smaller groups that remain at night have broken windows and thrown object at police for the past three nights.

Buses carrying police officers in full riot gear and shields arrived Sunday night near the downtown location where police said significant property damage was reported. One officer sustained a leg injury.