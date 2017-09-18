Stockley protesters chant “free our people” during protest at the St. Louis Justice Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Another night of protests in St. Louis resulted in hundreds of demonstrators lining up outside the St. Louis Justice Center Monday night. A large group began arriving just after 7pm. They stated for more than 2 hours. The demonstrators stood through several rounds of rain.

“Free our people,” they chanted repeatedly. Organizers also took up a collection in an effort to bail out protesters who have been arrested.

Some protestors feel the public should have a greater say in the way officer involved shootings are investigated. They do not feel the shooting Anthony Lamar Smith was justified.

Police blocked off Tucker Blvd from Clark Avenue to Market Street during the demonstration but there were no confrontations between police and protestors.

A few blocks away the Downtown Neighborhood Association held an impromptu block party in an area vandalized Sunday night. Artists pained various designs on the wood used to board up broken windows on Olive St. One of the organizers said she’s also been protesting.

“We wanted to get people are out here working together, talking, having dialogue and just to make it a little more positive night tonight,” she said. “We want to look to that bigger brighter future where everybody truly has a fair chance at equality in life.”