Study: Poor diet a factor in 1 of every 5 deaths

ST. LOUIS, MO — Another reason to clean up your diet. A new global study finds that poor diet is a factor in one out of every five deaths around the world.

Researchers from the University of Washington compiled data from every country in the world. Finding millions are eating the wrong sorts of food for good health.

The team notes diets low in whole grains, fruit, nuts, seeds and fish oils and high in salt are a big part of the problem.

Diet is a top risk factor for early death coming second only after smoking.