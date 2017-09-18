Today in Entertainment History

On September 30, 1950, the Grand Ole Opry was first televised by Nashville station WSM. WSM-AM had been broadcasting the Opry on radio since 1925.

In 1955, actor James Dean was killed in the collision of his sports car with another automobile in Cholame (shoh-LAM’), California. He was 24.

In 1960, “The Flintstones” made its debut on ABC.

In 1965, Donovan made his American TV debut on “Shindig!”

In 1967, John Lennon and Paul McCartney appeared on “The David Frost Show” to talk about the virtues of transcendental meditation as taught by the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

In 1982, “Cheers,” with Ted Danson and Shelly Long, made its debut on NBC. It ran until 1993.

In 1984, “Murder, She Wrote,” starring Angela Lansbury, premiered on CBS.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Angie Dickinson is 86. Singer Cissy Houston is 84. Singer Johnny Mathis is 82. Actor Len Cariou (”The Four Seasons”) is 78. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 74. Singer Sylvia Peterson of The Chiffons is 71. Actor John Finn (”Cold Case”) is 65. Guitarist John Lombardo (10,000 Maniacs) is 65. Country singer Deborah Allen is 64. Jazz singer Patrice Rushen is 63. Actor Barry Williams (”The Brady Bunch”) is 63. Actress Fran Drescher is 60. Country singer Marty Stuart is 59. Actress Crystal Bernard (”Wings”) is 56. Actor Eric Stoltz is 56. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 55. Country singer Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry is 54. Singer Trey Anastasio of Phish is 53. Bassist Robby Takac (TAY’-kak) of The Goo Goo Dolls is 53. Actress Monica Bellucci (”The Passion of the Christ,” `’The Matrix Reloaded”) is 53. Actress Lisa Thornhill (”Veronica Mars”) is 51. Actor Silas Weir Mitchell (”Grimm”) is 48. Actor Tony Hale (”Veep,” `’Arrested Development”) is 47. Actress Jenna Elfman is 46. Actor Ashle Hamilton is 43. Actress Lacey Chabert (shuh-BEHR’) (”Mean Girls,” `’Party of Five”) is 35. Actor Kieran Culkin is 35. Rapper T-Pain is 33.