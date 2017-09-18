LIVE video from FOX’s 2 Rogue Runner: Driving the streets of St. Louis

Volunteer group from Missouri helps feed people post-Irma

Posted 5:41 am, September 18, 2017, by , Updated at 05:40AM, September 18, 2017

FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 10: In this NOAA-NASA GOES Project handout image, GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it makes landfall on the Florida coast as a category 4 storm taken at 14:30 UTC on September 10, 2017. As Irma heads up Florida's west coast its leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without power as more than 100,000 people have taken refuge in shelters and millions have evacuated the area. (Photo by NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images)

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) _ A group working out of a parking lot at the Germain Arena has handed out 20,000 meals of pork, turkey and vegetables a day to residents and first responders in the Florida Keys, Naples, Bonita Springs and other parts of Southwest Florida.

The News-Press reports that the group’s called Operation BBQ Relief and it’s a Missouri-based band of volunteers that travels to disaster areas to cook and hand out authentic barbecue to large groups who need to eat.

There are no food lines at Germain. The group takes large orders from groups of 50 or more, prepares the food on site and takes care of distribution.

The group was founded in 2011 after tornadoes struck Missouri. It made nearly 400,000 meals after Hurricane Harvey before traveling to Florida.
Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press