2nd suspect arrested in deadly Halloween shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities have arrested a second suspect in a deadly Halloween shooting in Jefferson City.

Twenty-two-year-old Traivon Jefferson is being held without bond on charges of second-degree murder, attempted robbery and armed criminal action in the 2016 death of 29-year-old Terrance Davis, of Jefferson City. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that a tipster told investigators last week that Jefferson had been involved in Davis’ death. Another suspect also is charged with second-degree murder in the killing.

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune