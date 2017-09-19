Blues Unveil Renovated Scottrade Center

The St. Louis Blues practiced for the first time in their newly renovated home, Scottrade Center on Tuesday, September 19th. The biggest change fans will see is the much bigger scoreboard. Scottrade now has the eighth largest scoreboard in the NHL. Also among the renovations was the Blues locker room. Early reviews from Blues players are all positive on the new look of their home.

 