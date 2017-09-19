Cardinals Come back to Beat Reds 8-7

The Cardinals clinging to playoff hopes, fell behind the last place Reds 4-0, but rallied for an 8-7 win on Tuesday night in Cincinnati. The Cardinals offense produced a five run fourth inning to grab a 5-4 lead. In the inning, Yadier Molina hit a game tying three run homer, his 18th of the season to knot the game at 4-4. Paul DeJong was next up to bat. He delivered his team leading 23rd homer of the season to give the Cards a 5-4 lead on the back to back home runs.

Cincinnati reclaimed a 6-5 lead, but Dexter Fowler tied the game with a solo home run in the eighth inning. Fowler then delivered the go ahead hit in the tenth inning. A run scoring double down the right field line brought home Kolten Wong to make it 7-6 Cards. Paul DeJong’s single to left scored Fowler to give the Cards an 8-6 cushion. They’d need that run as the Reds scored a run in their half of the 10th. But Tyler Lyons shut the door for his third save of the season.

The win was huge for the Cardinals. Both teams in front of them in the NL Central standings, the Cubs and Brewers won their games on Tuesday. So with 12 games remaining in the season, the Cardinals stayed two and a half games behind Milwaukee and six games behind the division leading Chicago Cubs.