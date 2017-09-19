CrimeStoppers offering rewards for information on casino robbery and property damage done by Stockley protester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - CrimeStoppers is looking for some help in solving two serious cases that happened this past weekend. CrimeStoppers wants to bring these suspects in asap. Here are some pictures of the suspects wanted.

The first case involves these three men who entered the Casino Queen Sunday morning at approximately 2:55 am. They were carrying rifles and fired shots during a robbery. An unarmed security guard was hit, he is listed in stable condition.

The three men got away with an unknown amount of money.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for a tip that leads to an arrest.

The second picture CrimeStoppers provided, shows a male suspect wanted for multiple cases of destruction of property during weekend protest in the Loop and St. Louis city. Police say protesting is one thing, but breaking windows, and destroying property is another.

A $1,000 is being offered for a tip that leads to his arrest.

You can contact CrimeStoppers with a tip at 866-371-tips (8437) or visit stlrcs.org.