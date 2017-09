A hard core last surge of Summer on our hands…sunny, hot and humid… today 95 degrees…the record 96 from 1940 and Thursday 95 degrees…the record 97 from 1881…it will be close. Still hot and humid Friday…95 and over the weekend…90-92 each day…dry times…no rain or storms…still hot into next week…then signs of a cooling trend late next week…we are in a long-jam thanks to the tropical action.