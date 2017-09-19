Fowler comes up big as Cardinals top Reds 8-7 in 10 innings

Posted 11:02 pm, September 19, 2017, by , Updated at 11:01PM, September 19, 2017

St. Louis Cardinals Dexter Fowler smiles to first base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt as he stands on first base in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on April 7, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Dexter Fowler hit a tying homer in the eighth inning and a go-ahead double in the 10th, helping the St. Louis Cardinals knock off the Cincinnati Reds 8-7 on Tuesday night.

Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong also connected for St. Louis, which was swept by NL Central-leading Chicago over the weekend and had dropped four of five overall. Juan Nicasio (4-5) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win and Tyler Lyons got two outs for his third save.

The third-place Cardinals (78-72) remained six games back of the Cubs in the division. St. Louis also is in the mix for a wild card after missing the playoffs last season.