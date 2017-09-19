Fowler comes up big as Cardinals top Reds 8-7 in 10 innings

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Dexter Fowler hit a tying homer in the eighth inning and a go-ahead double in the 10th, helping the St. Louis Cardinals knock off the Cincinnati Reds 8-7 on Tuesday night.

Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong also connected for St. Louis, which was swept by NL Central-leading Chicago over the weekend and had dropped four of five overall. Juan Nicasio (4-5) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win and Tyler Lyons got two outs for his third save.

The third-place Cardinals (78-72) remained six games back of the Cubs in the division. St. Louis also is in the mix for a wild card after missing the playoffs last season.