Kansas City student injured in fight with parent, student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Kansas City school officials say a student was critically injured when a parent and her child came into a school and began beating the student.

The fight happened Tuesday inside Ruskin High School.

Police said the parent assaulted the other student during the fight. No weapons were involved.

Off-duty officers and school security were able to break up that fight.

Ruskin High School is in the Hickman Mills C-1 School District.