Many St. Louisans are worried about family members in Mexico following 7.1 earthquake

WILDWOOD, MO – Many St. Louisans call Mexico home. They are filled with concern and worry after Tuesday’s 7.1 earthquake.

Hayar Tomioka works for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce here in St. Louis. She said, “I’m very worried because I have been in an earthquake before and the feeling is terrible.”

There are tens of thousands of Hispanics who live in the area. She was born and raised in Mexico City where her friends and her brother now cope with the aftermath of the earthquake. Tomioka said, “You cannot control anything so the damage could be very, very dangerous for the people.”

She was able to talk to her brother Francisco who’s been volunteering with the Red Cross. He told Hayar that he and her friends are okay. Still she’s is concerned about her homeland. She said, “We need a lot of prayers please.”​