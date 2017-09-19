Mayor Krewson cancels town hall meetings

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson cancelled two previously scheduled town hall meetings amid four consecutive nights of civil unrest following the acquittal of a former St. Louis police officer in the shooting death of a black motorist.

Krewson was to appear at Vashon High School Tuesday night and the Carpenter Branch Library on Thursday to talk with residents about issues facing the city, including crime and the search for a new police chief.

Krewson said the town halls were “happening in the streets and in my inbox and on social media right now. We are listening. I hear you.”

It’s unclear if the mayor will reschedule the two town halls.

Her next town hall, scheduled for Saturday, September 23 at Carondelet Park Rec Center.

Questions are also being accepted between meetings at http://bit.ly/askcityhallstl

Stockley fatally shot 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith in December 2011 after a three-mile police chase through city streets. The incident started as a police stop following a reported drug sale. Surveillance video showed officers attempt to block Smith in, who then backed his vehicle into a police car as the officers approached. Stockley ran after the suspect’s car, firing seven shots with his service pistol. The pursuit ended a short time later, with Stockley shooting Smith to death.

Closing arguments in the Stockley trial were August 9. A St. Louis Circuit Court judge returned a “not guilty” ruling on Friday, September 15.