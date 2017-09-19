× Missouri woman who left son while she did meth sentenced

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) _ A Missouri woman has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for leaving her 2-year-old son alone for more than a day near a space heater while she did methamphetamine.

Twenty-four-year-old Kathleen Marie Peacock of St. Charles was sentenced Tuesday for child abuse/neglect and manufacturing methamphetamine.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports her son, Braydon Barnes, was left alone for 38 hours. He died of overheating in December 2015.

Peacock and the boy’s father, 27-year-old Lucas Russell Barnes, were accused of leaving the boy in his crib in a back room of the family’s mobile home near a space heater that did not shut off when it got too hot.

Barnes pleaded guilty in July to the same charges and will be sentenced Sept. 29.