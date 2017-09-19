Pictures: Stockley ruling protesters march for 4th night

Hundreds of protesters participated in more than two hours of demonstrations in front of the St. Louis city jail, where they say several of the people arrested in Sunday night protests remain behind bars.

Organizers announced an end to Monday evening’s demonstration and told people to go home, much as they had on previous nights. On Saturday and Sunday, about 100 or so people remained after the organized rallies and the evenings turned chaotic, with business windows broken and objects thrown at police.

St. Louis police say 123 people were arrested Sunday, all but three of them for failure to disperse.

Protests began Friday after a judge found a white former police officer not guilty in the 2011 shooting death of a black suspect.

Organizers say protests will resume Tuesday, but they gave no details.