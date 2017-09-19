Religious leaders to hold interfaith prayer service at Kiener Plaza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Religious leaders from across St. Louis are uniting Tuesday (Sept. 19) in hopes of uniting the community through the power of prayer.

Archbishop Robert J. Carlson will lead the interfaith prayer service calling for peace and solidarity. He'll be joined by several other faith leaders and the Community Gospel Choir of St. Louis at Kiener Plaza (500 Chestnut Street, St. Louis, MO 63101) on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Father Art Cavitt, pastor of St. Nicholas parish and executive director of the St. Charles Lwanga Center will be the emcee of the event.

Religious leaders expected to speak at the event:

· Very Reverend Ronald Mercier, SJ, Provincial Superior, Jesuits, Central and Southern Province

· The Right Reverend George Wayne Smith, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri

· Reverend Dr. Linden Bowie, President, Missionary Baptist State Convention

· Reverend Dr. Cassandra Gould, Pastor, Quinn Chapel AME Church, Missouri Faith Voices

· Rabbi James Bennett, Congregation Sharre Emeth, St Louis Rabbinical Association

· Reverend Karen Anderson, Pastor, Ward Chapel AME Church, Interfaith Partnership of Greater St. Louis

· Bishop Derrick Robinson, Kingdom Destiny Fellowship

· Mufti Asif Umar, Imam, Islamic Foundation of Greater St Louis, Imam Council of Metropolitan St. Louis

· Pastor Trey Herweck, Refuge Church