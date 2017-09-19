Reward offered for St. Louis protest vandals

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of people accused of smashing windows during protests over the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the shooting death of a black suspect.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters with information about the windows that were broken Saturday night in the trendy Delmar Loop area of the suburb of University City can remain anonymous.

The late-night property damage followed peaceful daytime protests, which began after a judge found Jason Stockley not guilty Friday of first-degree murder. Stockley had been charged in the 2011 death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

A photo of one vandalism suspect has been released. Police say more will be released later.