Scottrade – TD Ameritrade deal may cost St. Louis 1,000 jobs

Posted 10:16 am, September 19, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: People walk past a TD Bank, October 24, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. TD Ameritrade announced on Monday that it would acquire Scottrade Financial Services for $4 billion. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO — Another major company that made it’s name in St. Louis is now a thing of history. Scottrade is now TD Ameritrade.

The deal was finalized Monday and the two online brokerage firms will now begin the process of merging operations. The headquarters for the new company will be in Nebraska. Although many operations will run from here.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that estimated 1,000  jobs will be eliminated in St. Louis over the next few months.