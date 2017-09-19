Scottrade – TD Ameritrade deal may cost St. Louis 1,000 jobs

ST. LOUIS, MO — Another major company that made it’s name in St. Louis is now a thing of history. Scottrade is now TD Ameritrade.

The deal was finalized Monday and the two online brokerage firms will now begin the process of merging operations. The headquarters for the new company will be in Nebraska. Although many operations will run from here.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that estimated 1,000 jobs will be eliminated in St. Louis over the next few months.