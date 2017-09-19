Suspect charged in overnight carjacking

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged one of four men suspected of an overnight carjacking in Spanish Lake.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident occurred around 3:55 a.m. in the 11100 block of Oak Parkway Lane. The victim told police he was standing outside his 2007 Mazda 6 when he was approached by four men in surgical masks. One of the masked men pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. The other suspects patted the victim’s pockets and took his mobile phone and wallet.

The victim asked if he could get his three-year-old son from the backseat of the car and the suspects agreed, Granda said. Once the victim retrieved his son, the suspects got into the car and sped away.

Less than an hour later, the stolen car returned to the scene and dropped off two men. Police officers followed the car and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to comply. The suspects led police on a short pursuit into north St. Louis County, Jennings, Bellefontaine Neighbors, and back into north St. Louis City. The chase ended when the suspects struck a curb and a utility pole at Drury Lane and Switzer Avenue.

The driver of the stolen car was arrested at the scene, Granda said. Police recovered a gun inside the vehicle, as well as four surgical masks. A passenger was also apprehended but has not been charged.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Darron Scott, was charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. He was jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond.