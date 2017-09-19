Third Greitens’ appointee to Board of Education withdraws

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A third person appointed by Gov. Eric Greitens to the state board of education won’t serve on the board.

Two current board members criticized the governor after Springfield resident Heidi Crane’s declined to accept the appointment. They say the governor has been incompetent in his efforts to remake the board with his own people in an effort to replace current Education Commission Margie Vandeven.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Crane declined to accept an appointment to replace Springfield resident Melissa Gelner. Gelner resigned last week, saying the Greitens’ administration was pressuring her to make “rash” decisions about leadership. A third appointee, Delbert Scott, withdrew because his job barred him from taking the appointment.

Greitens’ spokesman did not return a request for comment Tuesday.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch