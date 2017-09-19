Two racially motivated incidents on SIUE campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Il. _Administrators with Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville are letting students know racism will not be tolerated after two incidents on campus have police investigating. A student claims someone left a note at his apartment door using racial slurs.

Someone also painted a confederate flag on The Rock, a boulder on campus that students use to promote events.

The university is offering counseling and says it is creating an immediate response team for hate crimes on campus.