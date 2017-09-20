Adopt a new pet during ‘National Farm Animals Awareness Week’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _This week, Sept. 16 – 23, is National Farm Animals Awareness Week. It’s dedicated to celebrating the unique qualities of farm animals and the ways in which people of all ages can treat them with the love and care they deserve.

The Humane Society of Missouri`s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch is inviting animal lovers to take the next step and welcome a loveable farm animal into their home. They are running adoption specials for families interested in taking home a new pet duck or pig.

You can adopt a duck for just $5 or adopt a pig, one-year-old and older, for no fee!

Amanda Mullen brought adoptable animals (pigs, ducks and turkeys) to FOX 2 to share more.

To learn more visit: http://longmeadowrescueranch.org/