Billy Joel concert at Busch sold-out; Fans told to arrive early

ST. LOUIS, MO — Live Nation says that Thursday’s Billy Joel concert in Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis is sold out. They posted this update to their Facebook page, “Billy Joel tomorrow night at Busch Stadium is sold out! There is no opening act, so please arrive early. Gates open at 6:00 PM, Showtime is 8:00 PM.”

The Cardinals say that preparations are well underway to get ready for the Billy Joel concert on Thursday. They say their security team has been in frequent communication with law enforcement. They are taking steps assure the safety of concert goers. LiveNation also says that everything is proceeding as planned for Thursday.

When a former police officer was acquitted in the fatal shooting of a black suspect, protesters vowed to show their disdain by disrupting business in downtown St. Louis. The unrest that followed Friday’s ruling closed large corporate offices, shut down restaurants and bars and even forced U2 to call off a concert that would have drawn 50,000 fans into the heart of the city. And protest organizers may not be done.

The demonstrations engulfed the St. Louis regon after a judge acquitted Jason Stockley of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

Within hours, downtown came to a standstill as protesters blocked traffic. The demonstrations went on through the weekend, with protest crowds swelling to thousands of people and spilling into restaurant districts.