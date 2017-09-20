Cat stolen from rescue shelter found dead, mutilated in dumpster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARNING: This article contains graphic details

SHORELINE, Wash. -- Police are investigating after a cat named 'Quixote' was stolen from a cat rescue in Shoreline, Washington and then found dead in a nearby dumpster with his head crushed.

Around 12 p.m. Tuesday, a volunteer with the Whisker City Cat Rescue called police when she noticed an outside cat shelter had been broken into and the cat which had been housed inside was missing, according to KCPQ.

Shoreline Police responded and found a blood-stained, blue blanket and a yellow poncho with green writing on it that said: “The homeless need a home … just not my backyard, not Richmond Beach.”

"My guess is (Quixote) put up a struggle," Whisker City founder April Brown wrote on Facebook.