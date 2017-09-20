Clayton issues travel alert and closings ahead of planned protest

ST. LOUIS, MO — The city of Clayton has issued a travel alert after a protest is planned for Wednesday at 5pm in Shaw Park.

Here is the advisory issued by the city of Clayton:

This may impact traffic in Downtown Clayton and around Shaw Park, so the City of Clayton is alerting businesses, residents and visitors who may be impacted so you can plan accordingly.

Based on the expected demonstration, the following closures and cancellations have been made:

The Shaw Park Tennis Center will close at 3:30 p.m.

The Center of Clayton will close at 4:30 p.m.

The Shaw Park Pool will not be open today

Court has been cancelled for this evening

The City of Clayton will facilitate the constitutional right of assembly for demonstrators, support an environment for demonstrations that is safe for everyone and respectful of demonstrators, the city and its residents and businesses and ensure open lines of communication with residents and businesses regarding plans and developments and their potential impacts.

Due to the planned demonstration in Shaw Park at 5:00 p.m. today, the City of Clayton’s Municipal Court scheduled for this evening at 6:00 p.m. has been cancelled.

Protesters say they will take to the streets again Wednesday to dispute the ruling Friday that found Jason Stockley not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 fatal shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

Demonstrations since Friday have targeted affluent areas in and around St. Louis and places known to be economic drivers. Organizers say the goal is to draw attention to their cause by disrupting buiness. There were no protests Tuesday.

The protests have been largely nonviolent, but there was some vandalism over the weekend after peaceful organized protests ended.