Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 21, 2017

Its another hot one on this Thursday…yesterday reaching 97 degrees setting a new record on the date…old record 96 from 1940…today another hot one…the record 97…it is an old once from 1881…we will make a run…sunny hot and humid for the afternoon…still hot and humid Friday and over the weekend…95 Friday…low 90’s for the weekend…we are in a long-jam thanks to the tropical action….signs of cooler Fall temps by the end of next week…hang in there