Endangered person advisory issued for missing Wentzville teen

(UPDATE: The endangered person advisory was cancelled at 5:31 p.m. after Kaylie was found safe.)

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The State of Missouri has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 14-year-old from Wentzville.

Police say that Kaylie M. Baker left her home located in the 400 block of Honeysuckle Drive at around 11am Wednesday. They say she was picked up by someone she later described via text as a tall black male driving a rusty red truck.

Police say she has been sending texts intermittently. Baker says that she doesn’t know where she is going and the driver refuses to stop. Police say that pings of her cell phone say she is headed westbound on I-44. The last location obtained was near St. Roberts at 4:50 PM.

Baker is described as a white female, age 14 age 14, height 5’0″, 110 lbs, black hair, hazel eyes, a black shirt and denim shorts.

Anyone with information should call 911 or call the Wentzville Police Department at 636-639-2150.