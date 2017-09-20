Father, daughter charged in school attack on ex-boyfriend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A father and daughter have been charged with attacking the girl’s ex-boyfriend inside a Kansas City high school, leaving the 18-year-old in critical condition.

Thirty-eight-year-old Josiah Wright, of Kansas City, is charged with first-degree assault and his 17-year-old daughter, Jonay Wright, with domestic assault in the Tuesday attack in Ruskin High School in the Hickman Mills School District. The prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately respond to a phone message asking whether they had attorneys.

District spokeswoman Ruth Terrell-Lee says the parent got a visitor badge before going with his daughter to the counselor’s office, where the fight erupted. Court records say the girl and her father kicked the victim and hit him in the head. The records say the father held people back so his daughter could continue hitting her ex-boyfriend.