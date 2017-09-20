Jose still lurking, threatens Northeast with dangerous surf

Tropical Storm Jose is losing strength, but marching on.

The storm formerly known as Hurricane Jose is still lurking in the northeastern US coast, packing winds of 70 mph and the threat of flooding.

By Wednesday afternoon, Jose was 140 miles away from Nantucket, Massachusetts, after dumping rain in North Carolina’s Outer Banks and Virginia as it passed by the day before. The outer rain bands were near the coast of southern New England.

“Gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days,” the National Hurricane Center said. “Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected to continue for several more days along much of the East Coast of the United States.”

CNN affiliate WAVY-TV producer David Craft posted photos of cars partially submerged under water on streets in Norfolk, Virginia.

“While the center of Jose is forecast to remain offshore of the US East Coast, the large cyclone is expected to cause some direct impacts in portions of New England … and a tropical storm warning is in effect for Cape Cod, Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, the National Hurricane Center said.

The NHC said Jose is expected to pass well east of the New Jersey coast and pass southeastern Massachusetts on Thursday.

Meantime, swells generated by Jose are likely to cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions for the next several days in Bermuda, the Bahamas and much of the US East Coast, the center said.