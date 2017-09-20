Longtime Y-98 morning show host Guy Phillips host explains why he is joining KTRS

ST. LOUIS, MO — Morning radio host Guy Phillips is switching stations. He is going to 550 AM KTRS after spending many years on 98.1 FM KYKY. He made the announcement on-air Wednesday morning.

KTRS confirmed that he would be taking over Frank O. Pinion’s afternoon show after an article appeared in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Tuesday night. McGraw Milhaven told his audience during the 8am hour. He said that Phillips will be starting in January after his non-compete contract expires.

Pillips says in a video posted to YouTube that working mornings takes its toll on you. He wants listeners to know that leaving Y-98 is about getting his life back more than everything else.

“The reason that I am departing is that I had an opportunity to go to the AM dial and work at an afternoon show. It affords me the opportunity to sleep in during the morning, have breakfast, and play a little golf.”

Frank O. Pinion, whose real name is John Craddock, will join the staff at KFNS-AM 590 on Oct. 2.