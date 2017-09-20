Mauhaus Cat Cafe & Lounge to host ‘Cat Art Fair’ Sept. 30

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The Mauhaus Cat Cafe & Lounge is hosting a 'Cat Art Fair' September 30 in Maplewood. Owner, Ben Triola and artist Terry Hinkle, joined us in the FOX 2 studio with a preview.
Ben and Dana Huth started Mauhaus in November 2016. It's the first cat cafe in the region!
In addition to running Mauhaus, the pair also owns and runs a software development and game studio, Rampant Interactive.
Cat Art Fair
September 30
Mauhaus Cat Cafe & Lounge
9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
3101 Sutton Boulevard
Maplewood, Mo. 63143
To learn more visit: http://mauhauscafe.com/
