McBride & Son Homes Picture Perfect ‘Selfie Tour’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _If you see people taking 'selfie's with McBride & Son Homes displays during the month of September, it`s all part of the fun of the local home builder`s latest campaign, the Picture Perfect Selfie Tour.

Guests are to take a selfie on their cell phone at a McBride & Son Homes display or inventory home. Fun photo props are in all of the company's display homes and sales centers.

After taking the photo, scan an onsite QR code and upload it to a photo gallery to enter for a chance to win great prizes! No purchase is required.

You can take one selfie per community, and visit/take pictures at as many communities as you want.

There are over 40 throughout the St. Louis area! The contest ends September 30.

Prizes:

10 prizes totaling up to $10,000 including

• Trip for 2 to Jamaica

• $1,000 Best Buy gift card

• $500 IKEA gift card,

• 55' 4k flat screen television

• St. Louis Cardinals season tickets (weekends)

• iPhone 7

• iPad

• Apple iWatch

• Weber grill and cooking classes

• KitchenAid deluxe mixer

To learn more visit: http://www.mcbridehomes.com/