More St. Louis protests planned over acquittal of ex-officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Another demonstration is expected in suburban St. Louis to protest a judge’s acquittal of a white former police officer who fatally shot a black suspect.

Protesters say they will take to the streets again Wednesday to dispute the ruling Friday that found Jason Stockley not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 fatal shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

Demonstrations since Friday have targeted affluent areas in and around St. Louis and places known to be economic drivers. Organizers say the goal is to draw attention to their cause by disrupting business. There were no protests Tuesday.

The protests have been largely nonviolent, but there was some vandalism over the weekend after peaceful organized protests ended.