Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released a statement that they are helping the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department take calls for a missing 10-year-old boy from St. Louis. According the centers website, 10-year-old Tyron Pembrook-Hagood was last seen on September 15. He may be in the company of a female juvenile and may be in the local area.

Tyron is an African-American male, has brown hair, brown eyes, stands 4 feet 10 inches and weighs around 85 pounds.

If you’ve seen Tyron Pembrook-Hagood, please call the St. Louis police department 314-444-5555, 911, 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or CrimeStoppers 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).