Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — It's the 11th year for the Roots 'n Blues 'n BBQ festival in Columbia, Missouri. This year they have 30 performers on two stages. Richard King, president of Thumper Productions is here with more on what you can expect.

Roots 'n Blues 'n BBQ Festival

Stephens Lake Park

Columbia, Mo

September 29th-October 1st