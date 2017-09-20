St. Louis board approves free body cams for city police

The St. Louis Board of Estimate and Apportionment voted unanimously to approve a proposal to equip St. Louis police officers with body cameras for one year – free of charge.

The Board of Estimate and Apportionment is made up of Mayor Lyda Krewson, Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, and Comptroller Darlene Green.

Reed had been pushing the measure for the last several months.

Arizona-based company Axon offered the free body cameras and software to any police department that asks. Reed said he helped secure that free offer for one year at no obligation to purchase the cameras.

Reed said that if after one year the city decides it wants to keep the cameras, the cost to taxpayers would be $1.2 million. He said that money would be included in the budget at the beginning of the next fiscal year.

The process to equip all 1,200 officers could begin in about three months.