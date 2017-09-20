St. Louis Circuit Attorney asks for state help in prosecuting traffic tickets

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner sent a letter to Governor Eric Greitens asking him to direct Attorney General Joshua Hawley for assistance in prosecuting tickets written by the Missouri State Highway Patrol since it began patrolling highways in the city.

Since the MSHP began patrolling the city highways in July, state police have written more than 3,500 tickets and are on pace to add more than 35,000 tickets in a year to the city’s beleaguered court system.

Gardner said the city is not staffed or funded to handle the massive influx of tickets and misdemeanor court cases. She said her office would continue to prosecute DWIs, outstanding misdemeanor warrants, and outstanding felony warrants brought forth by the MSHP, but needed help on the state level.

The circuit attorney said her request comes days after Hawley sent a letter to her, saying his office would be willing “to investigate and prosecute” cases tied to arrests from the recent protests over the Jason Stockley decision.