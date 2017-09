Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – Its been six days since the decision in the murder trial of Jason Stockley. All of the daytime protest have been peaceful and respectful, while some of the night protests have turned violent, causing damage in downtown St. Louis, the Central West End, and the Delmar Loop in University City.

Wednesday evening, protesters took to the streets again in downtown Clayton near the heart of St. Louis County government.

Ahead of the protest, police increased their presence in the area with officers from Clayton, City of St. Louis, and St. Louis County police. Travel warnings were issued for motorists and businesses closed early for the day.

Elliott Davis is in Clayton with the latest on the protest.