Taking Control of Your Diabetes Conference & Health Fair at America’s Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _If you have type 1 or type 2 diabetes, there are people out there who feel your pain and know your struggles. Dr. Janet McGill, Endocrinologist at Washington University School of Medicine and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, has details on a very important conference and health fair planned this month at America's Center.

Taking Control of Your Diabetes will take place on Saturday, September 23. The registration and health fair begins at 7:30 a.m. The conference is from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

To learn more visit: https://tcoyd.org/2017stlouis/