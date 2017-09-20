UIS to conduct first responder training with state agency

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The University of Illinois Springfield is scheduled to train more than 20 first responders on ways to protect children and families.

The session is planned for Wednesday and will include instructions on how to conduct witness interviews and how to investigate a crime scene. Attendees will get a chance to be a part of a mock crime scene investigation at a university training facility.

The university founded the Child Protection Training Academy two years ago with the state’s child welfare agency. Over 250 investigators for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services have been trained through the academy.