Washington University fraternity suspended

ST. LOUIS -The Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Washington University in St. Louis is suspended while police investigate an alleged hazing.

Rob Wild, dean of students, says several people reported possible hazing of new members in the spring. Wild told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch the university forwarded the information to police and suspended the chapter Sept. 14.

Wild would not say if anyone was injured and offered no detail s about the alleged hazing.

He says this is the first time Phi Delta Theta has had an infraction or been investigated in at least five years, possibly longer.

The 30 men in the on-campus Phi Delta Theta fraternity house can continue living there during the investigation.

Suspension means the fraternity can’t host any organized activities, hold meetings or participate in fall rush.