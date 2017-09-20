West County Center marking 15th anniversary

The festivities kick off at 11am Wednesday and the first 50 people who arrive get a free Dooney and Bourke tote.
The line begins at 9am and the offer is good while supplies last.
The event goes through Sunday. More information:
- Celebrate 15 years with 15 free events, including live music, children's events, fortune tellers and more! Click HERE for the events schedule.
- "Shop" for food to benefit Food Outreach for National Hunger Action Month in the Food Court, September 22-24. Click HERE for details.
- Register near Nordstrom to win a trip for two to the crystal-clear waters of Cancun, plus other fabulous prizes including tickets to "Crystal by Cirque du Soleil" at the Family Arena in November, Swarovski Crystal earrings, and gifts from Bravo!, Great American Cookies, Harry & David, J. Jill, Picture People, T-Mobile and Watch Technicians!
- Be one of the first 50 people each day, September 20-24, to receive a pair of Swarovski Crystal earrings by showing $100 in receipts at mall Customer Service near Nordstrom! While supplies last. Customer Service hours are 11 am to 7 pm.
- Enjoy special discounts at great stores throughout the five-day celebration; pick up your flyer at mall Customer Service. Plus, pick up your free rock candy crystals there; while supplies last. Click HERE for a list of discounts.