Amid unrest, Bannon to appear at St. Louis rally

ST. LOUIS, MO — President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist is scheduled to appear Sunday at a rally in St. Louis, a city still in the midst of protests following the acquittal of a white former police officer in the shooting death of a black man.

Protest organizer Cori Bush declined Thursday to speculate whether protesters will gather at Steve Bannon’s appearance.

Bannon is scheduled to receive an award Sunday from Phyllis Schlafly’s Eagles, a spinoff of the conservative think tank Eagle Forum. He is later expected to appear at the organization’s “Put America First Rally.”

A spokeswoman for Phyllis Schlafly’s Eagles says the rally was planned long before the spate of protests that began Friday, when a judge found Jason Stockley not guilty in the 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Schlafly was a conservative icon who died last year aged 92.