Better Business Bureau: Scammers using DACA to their advantage

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The Better Business Bureau is warning that scammer are finding a new way to use DACA to their advantage. Chris Thetford joined us in the FOX 2 studio to explain.

Michelle Corey, President and CEO of Better Business Bureau serving Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois says, “As a result of the DACA announcement, Dreamers, as they are commonly referred to, will be looking for legal advice on how to proceed. Emotions will be running high in the coming days and weeks and scammers will be looking to take advantage.”

BBB urges consumers to always check out any business or lawyer with BBB and follow these tips when seeking out any representation:

•Don’t go to a notario, notario público or a notary public for legal advice. While the word ‘notario’ may refer to a powerful attorney in many Latin American countries, in the U.S., notarios are not lawyers and they are not authorized to provide legal advice or represent consumers at government agencies.

•Do not provide confidential information over the phone or via email.

Always ask for an in-person consultation before making any decisions or signing any documents.

•Beware of businesses or individuals who guarantee they can get you a visa, green card or employment authorization document. Also, be careful of individuals who claim to be affiliated or have special connections to USCIS.

•Don’t let anyone keep your original documents, such as your birth certificate or passport. Scammers may keep them until you pay to get them back.

•Do not send funds through western union or buy prepaid cards – always pay in credit so you can have a paper trail.

•Never sign a document before reading it entirely or a document that contains obsolete or incorrect information.

•Research immigration attorneys at bbb.org.