ST. LOUIS, MO — Former presidential candidate and now Cabinet Secretary Ben Carson visited East St. Louis Thursday. Carson serves as the head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

East St. Louis' Housing Authority is back under local control after it was taken over by the feds in 1985 due to widespread mismanagement.

East St. Louis Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks appointed a board of commissioners to oversee the authority. There are more than 2,000 public housing units in East St Louis.